Kanipakam Brahmotsavams from Sept 13

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Varasiddi Vinayaka Brahmotsavams will be held at Kanipakam temple from September 13 to October 3. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Joint Collector PS Girisha used to regularly conduct meetings with revenue, police, R&B, electricity, medical and health, telecom, panchayats, APSRTC, Fire, Excise and Irrigation departments.

Devotees from various districts of AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana are expected to visit the temple during the 21-day annual festival. The fete will commence with ‘Vinayaka Chavithi’ on September 13; Rathothsavam on September 20, Pushpapallaki on September 23 and conclude with Teppotsavam on October 3.The Excise inspector instructed the officials to close down wine shops in and around the town during these days. Police have been deployed to manage crowd and divert traffic during the festival days.