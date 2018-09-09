Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana polls: YSRC ridicules TDP ‘tilt’ towards Congress

The Punganur MLA  said that the State government failed to fulfil its assurance of saving standing crops in drought-hit Rayalaseema districts through rain guns.

Published: 09th September 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the TDP likely to forge an electoral alliance with the Congress in Telangana, the Opposition YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh has questioned as to how Telugu Desam, which was founded by late NT Rama Rao to defeat the Congress, can lean towards the same party. 

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, YSRC MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had made strong remarks against the Congress and its leader Sonia Gandhi on several occasions earlier. He went to the extent of calling Sonia Gandhi ‘Italy Deyyam’ (Ghost from Italy). How an Italy Deyyam has suddenly become a ‘Devata’ (Goddess)?’’ questioned Ramachandra Reddy.

“In the past when Rahul Gandhi visited Guntur, the TDP attacked him with eggs and tomatoes. Similarly, when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi visited Tirupati, the TDP activists hurled slippers at him. Now, the same party is trying to forge an electoral alliance with the Congress,” the YSRC senior leader said.

Ramachandra Reddy alleged that Naidu had been maintaining good relations with Congress leaders like former Union minister P Chidambaram and former AP Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy. Naidu is doing flip-flops often for political mileage. Earlier, Naidu claimed that he was the brain behind demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, he is saying that demonetisaion is a bad decision by the Centre,” Ramachandra Reddy said.

The Punganur MLA  said that the State government failed to fulfil its assurance of saving standing crops in drought-hit Rayalaseema districts through rain guns. “Not a single acre of standing crop has been saved with rain guns. The rain guns have reached the houses of TDP leaders,’’ the MLA said. Ramachandra Reddy went on to say that the YSRC had never joined hands with the BJP and it would not do so in future also. On the party MLAs boycotting monsoon session of Assembly, the YSRC legislator said that they would attend the Assembly if action was initiated against the four defected MLAs who were inducted into the State cabinet.

Centre’s silence on graft in Polavaram questioned
YSRC spokesperson K Pardhasaradhi questioned the silence of Centre over the alleged corruption in the execution of Polavaram project.”Why is the Centre not initiating a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption in the project? Why is the BJP shielding the corrupt TDP government?’’ Pardhasaradhi questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC TDP Telangana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality