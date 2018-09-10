Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government slashes Rs 2 per litre on petrol, diesel

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu said that the state will incur a loss of Rs  1,120 crore due to this price cut.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State government on Monday slashed Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel in the State to bring some respite from the rising fuel prices over the past few months.

The decision comes on the day when the Opposition parties are enforcing a nation-wide bandh protesting the ever-increasing fuel prices even as there was a reduction in crude oil prices. The ruling TDP in the state is supporting the bandh call.

Making a statement on the issue, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanded reduction in excise duty and cess on fuel by the Centre to bring down the prices and give some respite to the people. From the State government side, Naidu said they will slash Rs two on a litre of petrol and diesel.

"The State is facing several financial problems post-bifurcation but we have decided to slash Rs two per litre on petrol and diesel and the price cut will come into effect from Tuesday morning,'' he said. The State government revenue will incur a loss of Rs 1,120 crore with the move, Naidu said.

Meanwhile, the bandh call given by Opposition Congress which was supported by the ruling TDP, Left parties and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena evoked mixed response across the State. Though buses did not ply in the initial hours of the day with leaders of various political parties protesting in front of bus depots, the commercial activity went on without any obstruction.

Schools and colleges remained shut while roads wore a near deserted look with majority of autos keeping away from the roads.

