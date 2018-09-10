Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bharat Bandh: Opposition workers stage protests across Andhra Pradesh, held 

While the Congress gave the bandh call to protest the rise in prices of petroleum products, Left parties and Jana Sena also joined in support.

Opposition parties staging a protest against hike in petrol price as part of Bharat bandh at Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada. (Ravindra Babu | EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Scores of opposition workers were taken into custody across Andhra Pradesh Monday as they staged protests as part of the 'Bharat Bandh'.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also organised protests separately protesting the steep hike in prices of petroleum products.

During his regular teleconference with party leaders, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticised the Centre over the petrol price hike and said it was leading to the escalation in prices of essential commodities.

"This is becoming an unbearable burden on the common man," he said.

As a precautionary measure, the State Road Transport Corporation suspended some of its services in various districts.

The protesters staged a sit-in in front of RTC depots to prevent movement of buses.

Police then took them into custody.

In Vijayawada, state Congress President N Raghuveera Reddy led a bullock cart rally from the party office protesting the petro price hike.

Most of the educational institutions remained closed because of the bandh.

Petrol stations too remained closed.

Otherwise, there has not been much of an impact due to the shutdown.

