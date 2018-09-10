Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur cops intensify vigil on traffic violators

Cops are conducting special drives and awareness programmes to cut down on drunk driving in rural areas of Guntur district.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Cops are conducting special drives and awareness programmes to cut down on drunk driving in rural areas of Guntur district. In the last one month, 584 persons were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. A local court had imposed fines on 52 of them and sentenced imprisonment of one to 13 days to 15 for violating the traffic norm. Also, the transport department has increased its crackdown on those riding without helmets and driving without putting seat belts on. 

According to the available information, the department has imposed fines, amounting to `31 lakh, on 5,224 persons for riding without helmets in the last eight months. Further, `49 lakh was collected as penalties from drivers who were not wearing seat belts. The department has also been using speed guns and booked 650 cases of over-speeding of vehicles. The motorists were then issued e-challan for violating rules under the MVI Act.  

Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said, “The special drives will continue in 58 police stations of the district and the police will impose penalties as a method to curb drunk driving. Punishments given by courts will bring some change.”

Commenting on the transport department’s measures, Deputy Commissioner GC Rajaratnam urged the public to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents. “Speeding is hazardous not only to the motorist, but also to the public around. Every motorist should stay under the prescribed speed limits on highways,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality