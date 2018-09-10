TTDP strikes tie-up with CPI; panel formed to bring more on board 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official.Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have joined hands in an attempt to fight the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, that has almost become a political juggernaut in the State. The two parties with different ideologies — one which banks on Telugu pride and the other on Communism — came together to ‘remove the TRS from power’. Speaking to media persons at NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad, CPI Telangana general secretary Chada Venkatreddy said that their ‘grand alliance’ was the need of the hour as Telangana could no longer allow K Chandrasekhar Rao to be Chief Minister. “If KCR becomes CM again, the people of the State will be denied welfare. We felt that there was a need for an alliance,” said Venkatreddy.

After TRS supremo KCR dissolved the State Assembly on September 6, paving the way for early elections, the TTDP began looking at possible alliance partners. It may be noted that the party managed to win only 15 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections. Some of the TDP MLAs later defected to other parties (one of its most popular leaders, Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy, joined the Congress). The party, which is trying to battle tags such as ‘party for settlers’ and ‘Andhra party’, finally decided to go with CPI as its first ally, possibly with more to follow.

“K Chandrasekhar Rao has no ethical or moral values. He won 63 seats in the 2014 elections, but later increased his party’s strength to 91. Not just our members, he lured members of CPI, BSP, YSRCP, and Congress. With such a person at the helm, we have no option but to form alliance,” TTDP president L Ramana said. The meeting was held hours after TTDP leadership announced election coordination and manifesto committees.

TTDP’s immediate goal will be to regain its stronghold among the Andhra Pradesh settlers in the State. As a revenge of sorts, the party hopes to defeat the 12 former MLAs that defected from the party, most of whom that had won in areas such as Qutubullahpur, Sanathnagar and Kukatpally, which were won by it, but ultimately went to the TRS. As for Revanth Reddy’s Kondangal might not work out for the party, since his current party, the Congress, is also being considered a possible alliance partner.

It is learnt that, as part of the seat sharing agreement, the CPI is likely to contest from Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nalgonda, where it is said to have a strong presence. “We are not particular about contesting the most number of seats. We only want to contest in constituencies where we have a sure shot of winning,” said Venkatreddy.

Interestingly, though the TTDP has been vocal on allying with like-minded parties, when asked about allying with the Congress, Venkat Reddy said, “We have not spoken to members of the Congress. Alliances with the Congress as of now are speculative and there has been no decision as of yet,” he said.

Kodandaram’s TJS to be part of alliance?

The founder of TJS and Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman Professor M Kodandaram is also set to ally with the two parties. Presiding over the TTDP’s election coordination committee, L Ramana along with Devender Goud is set to meet Kodandaram on Monday for talks. “Talks are on with TJS president M Kodandaram and his party cadre,” said Chada Venkatreddy, general secretary, CPI - Telangana.