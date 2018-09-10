YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s show of strength brings Vizag to a standstill

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city came to a halt on Sunday when lakhs of people turned up at Kancharapalem Mettu, to listen to YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s speech during his 258th day of Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The YSRC left no stone unturned to ensure the success of Jagan’s meeting in Vizag from where his mother Vijayamma lost in the last Lok Sabha elections. LED screens were set up at Maddilapalem, YMCA, Gajuwaka, NAD and other places in the city to enable people watch the show of strength of YSRC chief.

While targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he focused on issues pertaining to Vizag and vowed to develop the Port City on all fronts if the YSRC came to power in the next elections. He alleged that none of the election promises of Naidu, including metro rail project, Science City, Bheemili-Kakinada Coastal Corridor, and Girijan University, materialised even after four years of TDP regime. Not withstanding the tall claims of Naidu, only 4,000 houses were built for Hudhud cyclone victims, which ravaged 25,000 houses in the city, he said.

Describing healthcare in the State as pathetic, the YSRC chief said under Naidu’s rule two patients were forced to share one bed in the King George Hospital. Visakhapatnam district registered the highest number of dengue cases, but the hospital does not have adequate number of doctors or nurses to treat patients, said Jagan.

“All that development Visakhapatnam witnessed during the four-year rule of Naidu is land grabbing. Naidu has spared no land, grabbed every corner and gave it to his benamis or private persons,” he said.

Terming Naidu’s ministry ‘Gajadongala Cabinet’ (gang of dacoits), Jagan said the TDP ministers would discuss not people’s problems but lands left to be encroached. Targeting Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Jagan accused him of grabbing lands, creating fake documents and taking banks loans.

“When there is enough land belonging to R&B Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, why is the government taking lands from farmers at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district to construct an airport,” he said.

The YSRC chief also questioned the need for another five-star convention centre when Vizag city has a number of star hotels. “What is the need to give 9.12 acres of land worth `1,000 crore to LuLu group?’’ he asked.As per the report of Ministry of Commerce, AP got just ` 5,000 cr investments in four years, but Naidu claimed `20 lakh crore came to the State, he alleged.

BHARAT BANDH LIKELY TO HIT NORMAL LIFE

 Congress calls for Bharat Bandh on Monday protesting against the rising prices of petrol and diesel

 TDP, Left parties and Jana Sena extend their support to the bandh, plan rallies and dharnas

 YSR Congress questions TDP’s rationale in extending support to Bharat Bandh called by the Congress

 RTC bus services are likely to be affected

 Autos likely to go off the road as some auto unions back the bandh

 Lorry Owners Association plans protest at Benz Circle in the city

 Private schools officially declared holiday on Monday

 No announcement from government schools, which are most likely to be closed

 No confirmation from petrol pumps on their participation in the bandh