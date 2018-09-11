Andhra Pradesh government raises diet charges for students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday enhanced diet charges for students in residential schools and colleges.

The diet charges for students of Class V to VII were increased to Rs 1200 from Rs 750.

Similar increase was made to the students of Class 8 to X from the existing `850. For Intermediate students, the charges were enhanced to `1400 from `1050.

The charges were enhanced last time when Andhra Pradesh was united, in 2012.

Students organisations made several representations and organised protests, but the State government did not respond to any of them.

In August, it issued orders increasing diet charges for welfare hostel students.