Guntur civic body told to step up war on mosquitoes

Published: 11th September 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Special Officer and Guntur Collector K Sasidhar has directed the civic body to take every preventive measure to restrain malaria, dengue and other viral fevers.

In a review meeting with the GMC and MEPMA officials on Monday, Sasidhar asked them to take out massive campaigns for the public on the steps needed to be taken to stop mosquito breeding. The GMC should tell the residents to frequently clean water tanks in their houses and clear stagnant water, Sasidhar said.

In the meeting, he enquired about the progress of works to control mosquito menace that are taken up in the 22 wards of the city and directed the civic body to depute officials for regular inspection of wards. Meanwhile, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said special teams have been formed for inspection of 22 wards.

