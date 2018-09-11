Somu Veerraju boycotts Council, says TDP government using legislative bodies to criticise PM 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to TDP leaders obstructing his speech and repeated criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State Legislative Council, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju boycotted the proceedings on Monday.

Veerraju said that during the debate on capital city development, the TDP leaders focused only on criticising the Centre and the Prime Minister. “In fact, it was BJP leaders who stood up for AP and demanded justice in the Rajya Sabha, not the TDP.”

“The Centre gave `1,500 crore for construction of the capital city. But, all that you built were buildings with full of leaks and without toilets even for MLCs, whereas Chhattisgarh built without any fuss its capital Naya Raipur with a Central assistance of mere `500 crore,’’ he said. The AP government failed to complete underground drainage works even after the Centre sanctioned the necessary funds.

Speaking to media persons after boycotting the Council on Monday, he said that the State government was using legislative bodies to criticise the Prime Minister.

“You hand over the State government to us, we will administer it effectively. Yours is an inefficient and corrupt government. If you have any guts, handover the government to us, we will develop it,’’ he challenged.

“When the BJP was with you, you hailed us and passed resolutions in the Assembly and Council, praising the BJP leadership. But, after parting ways, the TDP leaders are spreading lies,” he said.

He alleged that though the State government received `32,000 crore NREGS funds in the last four years, it spent `13,000 crore for earth works.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that Naidu was burying the ideology of TDP founder late N T Rama Rao to forge alliance with the Congress. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Lakshminarayana said that the rumours of the TDP aligning with the Congress in Telangana finally came true. “TDP leaders, who are committed to the party and its ideology, should question their leader’s moves to enter into an alliance with the Congress,’’ Lakshminarayana said.

He said that Naidu, who once said that the Centre had extended more financial assistance to AP than to any other State in the country, was now resorting to a vicious campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre. Lakshminarayana said the State BJP first executive committee will meet in Kakinada on September 20 and start the party’s ‘Intintiki BJP’ programme.