Threat call: Chandrababu Naidu warns of action, Vasantha Nageswara Rao denies charge 

CM Chandrababu Naidu on Monday took exception to the alleged ‘threats’ of YSRC leader Vasantha Nageswara Rao against minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao.

Published: 11th September 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

During a teleconference with party leaders, Naidu expressed his ire over Nageswara Rao’s  threat against the minister during his telephonic conversation with Guntupalli panchayat secretary Narasimha Rao. Naidu reportedly told the party men that such behaviour will not be entertained. Meanwhile, Devineni informed Naidu that a police case was registered against Nageswara Rao.

Following the conversation with former minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao on September 7, the village secretary lodged a complaint with Ibrahimpatnam police on September 9, stating that the former minister had threatened him and his family. The former minister reportedly spoke to Narasimha Rao over removal of YSRC posters in the village.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, Vasantha Nageswara Rao clarified over Naidu projecting him as criminal. Since the first time he became MLA of Nandigama in 1972, he has never behaved improperly with anyone, he said.

Dismissing allegations, he said he was with the TDP for seven years and never behaved in a high-handed manner. “Could they prove that I had resorted to murder politics and misused my powers?” he questioned.  
He claimed that Narasimha Rao was his friend and a distant relative and casual conversation with him was blown out of proportion.  He alleged that the audio tapes were fabricated. “As I am close to Rao, I have enquired over his family members,” he clarified.
“I am pained that after many contributions to the State and society, I am being accused of resorting to murder politics. If my words have hurt them, I apologise,” he said.

