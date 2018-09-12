Home States Andhra Pradesh

Funeral of Andhra man killed in killed in Cincinnati bank shooting on Wednesday

Pruthvi was among the three people killed by gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez from Ohio.

Pruthvi Raj Kandepi.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The body of Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, who was gunned down after a gunman opened fire at the Fifth Third Bank’s headquarter in downtown Cincinnati (USA) on September 7, was expected to reach Tenali on Tuesday night. Pruthvi’s relatives said his body would arrive in Hyderabad in a cargo flight from where it would be transported to Tenali through an ambulance. His funeral would take place on Wednesday, they said. 

Pruthvi was among the three people killed by gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez from Ohio. The youngster died of multiple bullet injuries. He worked as a financial consultant with the Fifth Third Bank where the shooting took place.

Pruthvi had completed his BTech from VIT, Vellore before pursuing his masters at the University of California. His father, Gopinadh, works as a deputy executive engineer at AP Housing Corporation in Vijayawada. Telugu Association of North America coordinated with the US officials to send the body home. 

