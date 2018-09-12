Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan tells party cadre to gear up for early polls

Leader of the Opposition and YSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asked his party workers to be prepared for early elections. 

Published: 12th September 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leader of the Opposition and YSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asked his party workers to be prepared for early elections. Presiding over a meeting of party MLAs, former MPs and Assembly constituency coordinators here on Tuesday, Jagan opined that Assembly elections are likely to be held in January. 

Launching ‘Ravali Jagan’ campaign, which aims at increasing YSRC’s grassroot-level reach in all the Assembly constituencies and sustaining the buzz created through Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan wanted the party cadre to keep the momentum going.“The campaign aims direct outreach of over 15 lakh people across the State in 30 days through public meetings and door-to-door campaigns in villages by Assembly coordinators,” he said.

The YSRC chief wanted the party leaders to take up booth-level campaigns in parallel with Praja Sankalpa Yatra from September 17. “Party leaders in the respective constituencies should conduct door-to-door campaigns every day,” Jagan said. 

Alleging that the TDP is trying to remove the names of YSRC supporters from the voters list, Jagan directed the party cadre to remain alert. Another objective of ‘Ravali Jagan’ campaign is to expose the “failures” of the TDP government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival