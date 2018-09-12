Jagan tells party cadre to gear up for early polls

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leader of the Opposition and YSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asked his party workers to be prepared for early elections. Presiding over a meeting of party MLAs, former MPs and Assembly constituency coordinators here on Tuesday, Jagan opined that Assembly elections are likely to be held in January.

Launching ‘Ravali Jagan’ campaign, which aims at increasing YSRC’s grassroot-level reach in all the Assembly constituencies and sustaining the buzz created through Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan wanted the party cadre to keep the momentum going.“The campaign aims direct outreach of over 15 lakh people across the State in 30 days through public meetings and door-to-door campaigns in villages by Assembly coordinators,” he said.

The YSRC chief wanted the party leaders to take up booth-level campaigns in parallel with Praja Sankalpa Yatra from September 17. “Party leaders in the respective constituencies should conduct door-to-door campaigns every day,” Jagan said.

Alleging that the TDP is trying to remove the names of YSRC supporters from the voters list, Jagan directed the party cadre to remain alert. Another objective of ‘Ravali Jagan’ campaign is to expose the “failures” of the TDP government.