Nellore government school principal beats up hapless students

NELLORE: The principal of government-run Tribal Welfare Residential Boys’ School at Dargamitta in Nellore is in the dock after he was caught on camera ruthlessly beating students. The principal, Venkataramana, allegedly made the students remove their clothes before thrashing them.

He even banged the head of a student against a wall. Venkataramana has been working in the school as principal for the last four years. Students claimed that the principal’s brutal attacks on them had been going on for more than a year.

It is also learnt that though some students took the matter to the notice of higher-ups eight months ago, no action was taken against the principal.The matter came to light after one of the staff members recorded on camera the principal’s brutality on Monday and handed it over to AP Yanadi Samkhya leaders. Yanadi Samakhya district president Sriramulu said the principal used to beat up and kick students after making them remove their clothes. On an earlier occasion, when the parents of some students visited the school to inquire about the harsh treatment meted out to their children, Venkataramana scolded them in front of their children and made them leave the premises.

“The students are in the grip of fear and some of them are even planning to leave the school, unable to bear the principal’s harsh treatment,’’ Sriramulu alleged and demanded immediate suspension of the principal.

On Tuesday, SFI staged a protest in front of the school demanding action against Venkataramana.

Dargamitta police registered a case against Venkataramana after receiving a complaint from the parents of a student and leaders of AP Yanadi Samakhya.