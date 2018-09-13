2 killed as RTC bus collides with lorry; 27 injured, one in coma

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two persons died and 27 were injured, five of them seriously with one of them slipping into coma, when a speeding RTC bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Vayalpadu at Madanapalli Road around 2.30 pm. According to Vayalpadu Circle Inspector, an RTC bus proceeding to Tirupati from Madanapalli RTC Bus Depot No. 2 hit a lorry going towards Madanaplli, resulting in the instant death of lorry driver Polayya (48) along with Savithramma, Administrative Officer working at Madanaplli Court, who was travelling in the bus.

The condition of bus driver Ramu is critical and he slipped into coma, after being admitted to hospital. Along with him, four others were also critically injured. Due to serious and multiple injuries, all the injured were rushed to a hospital in Tirupati for better treatment from Vayalapadu area hospital. Twenty-two others received minor injuries.

According to sources, the speeding bus was descending, while the lorry was ascending a small ghat section known as Tekula Kona near Vayalapadu. “The bus driver was reportedly talking on his mobile when the accident occurred, and the same has been mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR),” the CI said.

Miraculous escape for 5 youths

Kurnool: Five youths had a miraculous escape after their car was washed away in River Kundu, at Vallampadu, in Koilakuntla mandal, in the early hours of Wednesday. According to police, Madhu, Manoj, Mahesh, Manohar and Somasekhar, hailing from Madanapalle town of Chittoor district came to Srisailam, on Tuesday, for darshan of the Lord. Later, they visited Mahanandi and left for Yaganti on Tuesday midnight. On the way, their car was washed away in floodwateras at sub-canal of the river while crossing Kappala Vagu. Villager rushed to the spot and saved them.