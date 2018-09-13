Nara Lokesh on 6-day investment hunt, to take part in World Economic Forum meet in China

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With investment hunting as the agenda, IT minister Nara Lokesh will leave on a six-day visit to China from September 17 to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Entrepreneurship Summit and Annual Meeting of World Champions to be held at Tianjin, China. Lokesh will take part in the three-day meeting from September 18.

Nara Lokesh will represent India and participate in 11 plenary sessions. He will also take the opportunity to promote AP as a potential investment destination.

“The minister will hold a series of meetings with investors and sign MoUs with electronic firms that have agreed to set up manufacturing units in AP,” IT department officials said.

Meanwhile, the IT department organised a road show in New York, US, on Wednesday, in a bid to attract technology start-ups to the FinTech Valley in Visakhapatnam. IT Advisor to the CM JA Chowdary said more than 175 delegates from banks, corporates, start-ups and investing firms participated in the event. The pitch competition is named ‘AP USD One Million Start-up Challenge’.

“Over 30 firms have pitched ideas in the fields of FinTech, AgriTech and EmergeTech. The road shows will continue in Tel Aviv, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bengaluru on Thursday. The finalists will present their ideas during the FinTech Fest to be held in Vizag from October 22 to 26. The winners will be awarded seed funding and incubation facilities,” he said.