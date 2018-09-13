Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh on 6-day investment hunt, to take part in World Economic Forum meet in China

The winners will be awarded seed funding and incubation facilities,” he said.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With investment hunting as the agenda, IT minister Nara Lokesh will leave on a six-day visit to China from September 17 to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Entrepreneurship Summit and Annual Meeting of World Champions to be held at Tianjin, China. Lokesh will take part in the three-day meeting from September 18.

Nara Lokesh will represent India and participate in 11 plenary sessions. He will also take the opportunity to promote AP as a potential investment destination.

“The minister will hold a series of meetings with investors and sign MoUs with electronic firms that have agreed to set up manufacturing units in AP,” IT department officials said.

Meanwhile, the IT department organised a road show in New York, US, on Wednesday, in a bid to attract technology start-ups to the FinTech Valley in Visakhapatnam. IT Advisor to the CM JA Chowdary said more than 175 delegates from banks, corporates, start-ups and investing firms participated in the event. The pitch competition is named ‘AP USD One Million Start-up Challenge’.

“Over 30 firms have pitched ideas in the fields of FinTech, AgriTech and EmergeTech. The road shows will continue in Tel Aviv, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bengaluru on Thursday. The finalists will present their ideas during the FinTech Fest to be held in Vizag from October 22 to 26. The winners will be awarded seed funding and incubation facilities,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Economic Forum Nara Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru