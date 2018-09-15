Chandrababu Naidu now allied with people who were playing vendetta politics against him: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national president Amit Shah came down heavily on Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that Naidu has now allied with those who were playing the politics of vendetta against him.

He was responding to a query on the Non-Bailable Warrant issued by a Maharashtra court against Naidu and 15 others on Friday regarding the Babli project agitation Naidu and his partymen had taken up in 2010.

Shah reached Hyderabad on Friday morning to kick-start his party's election campaign from Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency which was held by BJP prior to 2014.

When asked if the BJP-led government was not indulging in vendetta politics, Shah told media that Naidu is doing politics with those who indulged in political vendetta against him.

"The case was registered in 2010, the chargesheet was filed in 2013. During this period, it was Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and at the Centre. Who was filing cases against Naidu then?" he asked.

According to Shah, as many as 25 summons were sent to Naidu before a NBW was issued.

"Our leaders have also been summoned in a variety of cases and we have honored the courts. If he does not honour the courts, law will take its own course," said Shah.

Reacting to the NBW issued against Naidu, the Telangana TDP leaders had accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing government agencies for political gains.

Senior TDP leader E Peddi Reddy had told media that his leader N Chandrababu Naidu would be delivering a talk on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in the US on September 24, and that attempts are being made to thwart the same.

Telangana TDP president L Ramana on Friday submitted a representation to the state Chief Secretary on the issue. Former Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao also accused the BJP-led central government of abuse of power and misuse of government agencies against the TDP.