HC sentences official to 6-month imprisonment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of non-implementation of the court order, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday sentenced Ajay Kumar Reddy, Sub-Registrar of Nallapadu revenue village in Guntur district, to six months imprisonment (civil) and imposed a fine of ` 2,000 in a contempt case. Besides, the judge directed the contemnor to pay `1 lakh towards expenses of the petitioner company - Bajrang Jute Mills Private Limited, Kolkata.

The judge passed this order in the contempt case filed by Bajrang company, seeking to punish the officer under the Contempt of Courts Act for willfully violating the orders passed by the High Court earlier.In 2015, the company approached the High Court when the registration authorities did not release the document presented by it for registration.

The document in question was a development agreement cum general power of attorney (GPA). On June 12, 2015, Justice Sanjay Kumar directed the sub-registrar to release the document in accordance with due procedure after the inspection of the premises and assessment of stamp duty payable and steps to complete the registration formalities.

The judge made it clear that the said process should be completed within two weeks. When this order was not implemented, the company filed the contempt case. On Friday, Justice Sanjay Kumar sentenced the officer to imprisonment and imposed fine. The judge suspended implementation of the order for three weeks to facilitate filing an appeal by the contemnor.