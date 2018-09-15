Rs 80,000 crore required for Godavari-Penna linking; project will start soon: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The inter-linking of Godavari and Penna rivers will begin soon under the Vykuntapuram phase-1 project on Krishna river and Rs 80,000 crore is required for it, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, adding that his government has taken up works for 57 irrigation projects. As many as 12 projects will begin this month and works for 12 others will be completed by January, 2019, he added.

On Friday, CM Chandrababu Naidu performed Jala Siri Ki Harathi to Krishna river at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. While addressing a public meeting, he said around `58,000 crore has been spent on irrigation projects by the TDP government. The Anupu Lift Irrigation Scheme, which will be completed shortly with `100 crore, will provide water to 10,000 acres of farmlands, he said.

The chief minister announced that the government will take up Veldurthi and Durgi projects with `240 crore; storage capacity of Bugga Vagu will be increased to 3.46 tmcft.Stating that his government was working efficiently, the CM said it took 12 years for completion of Nagarjuna Sagar project and 22 years for Srisailam Dam, while the Pattiseema project was completed in just 10 months and the government was successful in linking Godavari and Krishna rivers.

