‘Withdraw cases against CM N Chandrababu Naidu in 24 hours’

Published: 15th September 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy threatened the Maharashtra government that people of Andhra Pradesh would launch an agitation if it failed to withdraw cases filed against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others within 24 hours.

Addressing media persons at NTR Bhavan here on Friday, “Naidu had organised protests for eight years resisting the increase in the height of Babli project. Dharmabad court in Nanded district had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against the Chief Minister and others. Somireddy said that the police arrested the leaders concerned and remanded them for five days. Later they were released on bail, he added. 

In this regard, he announced that they would organise a rally from Ambedkar Statue to Gandhi Statue in Nellore on Saturday evening. Demanding to know the rationality in serving notices after a period of eight years, he said, “They are opening the issue in a bid to spoil the creation of a Mahakutami (grand alliance of TDP, Congress, CPI and TJS) in Telangana,” he said. He said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also served notices.  

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis were playing a “treacherous game” here, adding that people would give a “shock” to PM Modi and those parties which join hands with BJP. Accusing the Union government of targeting anti-BJP forces in the country, he said people would teach them a lesson in the coming polls. 

Earlier, Somireddy participated in a programme at Ammavaripalli in Podalakur mandal on Friday, as part of a Grama Darshini. He inaugurated CC roads and Anganwadi buildings constructed at a cost of `2.35 crore.

