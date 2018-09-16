2 youths feared drowned 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two 18-year-old men feared to have drowned while taking bath in Krishna river after performing idol immersion ceremony at Amaravati in Guntur on Saturday.

The police were informed and search operations were initiated after the youths, Marri Venkatesh and Peribona Yesubabu feared drowned. The police had made arrangements for immersion of idols at selected ghats, but the two men ignored the instructions and immersed the idol where arrangements were not made. Venkatesh and Yesubabu hailed from Amaravati and were employed as workers. Search operations to rescue the two are underway.