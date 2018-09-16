Home States Andhra Pradesh

I will not be cowed down by arrest warrant: CM

Naidu also reiterated that Modi was trying to create differences between Telugu States for the political gains of BJP.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the issuing of a non-bailable warrant against him by the Dharmabad court was a conspiracy by the BJP-led government at the Centre and added that he would not be cowed down by such acts.

Speaking at a public meeting as part of the Jala Siriki Harathi programme in Srikakulam, Naidu said it (NBW issued against him) was the mind game of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If anybody opposes the BJP, he will be suppressed by using power. I am not a person who will be afraid of threats,” he said. 

“I have experienced many such instances in my 36 years of political life. To protect the North Telangana from becoming a desert under the impact of Babli project, I along with my party activists staged a protest in Maharashtra in 2010,’’ he said. 

Naidu also reiterated that Modi was trying to create differences between Telugu States for the political gains of BJP. “When Modi said Telangana CM has more maturity than the CM of AP, I understood his intention of creating a conflict between Telugu States,’’ Naidu said. 

