Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIL filed against delay in forming panel to address casting couch  

The State Commission for Women, based on a representation by the petitioners, had directed the government to submit action taken reports on the issue.

Published: 16th September 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several women activists from the city filed a PIL in the Hyderabad High Court seeking direction to the Telangana government to forthwith constitute a high-level committee to enquire into issues of women’s vulnerability to sexual exploitation (casting couch) in the Telugu film industry and to initiate steps for safety, dignity and welfare of the women artistes.

Petitioners V Sandhya Rani and six other activists, in their petition, complained about inaction of the State government in forming a committee to deal with the complaints of sexual exploitation of women artistes working in Telugu film industry. 

The State Commission for Women, based on a representation by the petitioners, had directed the government to submit action taken reports on the issue. Referring to an incident of strip protest by a woman artiste Sri Reddy in April against sexual harassment, the petitioners said they have given a representation to the Cinematography Minister. 

They sought the court to direct the state government to set up a committee consisting of officials from the departments of women, home and labour, women’s rights activists, eminent lawyers and the representatives of women artists from film industry to carry out an inquiry into the conditions of work place of women artists and to recommend measures to ensure safety and dignity and a grievance redressal mechanism in the industry.The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi