Suspense continues over N Chandrababu Naidu’s next move

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspense continues over the next move of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by the First Class Judicial Magistrate of Dharmabad of Nanded district in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister is learnt to have sought legal opinion on the issue. The court had issued the NBW against Naidu and 15 others including two of his Cabinet colleagues — Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and Nakka Ananda Babu — for defying prohibitory orders and leading a protest against construction of Babli project by Maharashtra in July 2010 when the TDP was in Opposition.

Sources said that immediately after returning from Srikakulam on Saturday evening, Naidu went into a huddle with legal experts, but did not take a final decision. The court had directed the inspector of Dharmabad police station to produce all the accused before it on or before Sept 21. Naidu’s next step assumes significance as the Chief Minister is scheduled to a deliver keynote address on ‘Financing Sustainable Agriculture Global Challenges and Opportunities’ in the United Nations General Assembly on September 24.

According to a senior TDP leader, Naidu can file a recall petition in the Dharmabad court seeking more time to appear so that the CM can participate in the UN programme without any hindrance. However, in such a scenario, the petitioner should give an undertaking to appear before the court. Naidu, being the Chief Minister, can urge the court to exempt him from personal appearance. The second option is to seek a stay order in a higher court, he said.

However, a section of leaders argue that it is better to keep the issue alive as it will benefit the TDP in Telangana elections. Some others said the Chief Minister should appear before the court. By doing so, the TDP can get the support from people of Telangana as the 2010 protest was to safeguard the interests of the people of Telangana.

However, when contacted, TDP Legal Cell head and Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that no decision was taken yet on whether to appear in the court or appeal for a stay order, adding it may take a day or two to take a final call. Meanwhile, the TDP leaders continued their tirade against the BJP. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah alleged that the BJP was targeting their political opponents by digging out old cases using Central investigation agencies.

