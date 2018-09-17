APSRTC to run 1,265 special buses from Hyderabad to clear Dasara rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Dasara festival, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 1,265 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh from October 12 to October 19.

APSRTC Chief Traffic Manager (CTM) KS Brahmananda Reddy said the corporation would operate enough number of special buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Bangalore-Vijayawada and Vijayawada-Chennai routes.

Information kiosks will be set up in Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Vijayawada, and other major bus stations like Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati and Kurnool to provide information to passengers about special services. During the corresponding period last year, the corporation had earned a revenue of `5.3 crore by operating 1,220 special buses. This year, officials are expecting a revenue of `7 crore as there is an increase in the passenger influx from Hyderabad. Initially, passengers will reach Vijayawada and from there they will head to different destinations. As on date, reservations for several routes on October 12 and 13 are almost filled.

Special focus will be given to operate additional services from PNBS to Hyderabad from October 19 to 22 to avoid inconvenience to passengers as the rush would be heavy after the vacation. “Advance reservation system is available for special buses and passengers are requested to book tickets at the respective bus stations and from APSRTC’s authorised agents.

Tickets can also be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in. Passengers will be charged 1.5 per cent extra on ticket fare for special services and in scheduled services, the ticket fare will remain same,” Reddy added.