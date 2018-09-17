Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to run 1,265 special buses from Hyderabad to clear Dasara rush

This year, officials are expecting a revenue of Rs 7 crore as there is an increase in the passenger influx from Hyderabad.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC ( Neeraj Murali | Express Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Dasara festival, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 1,265 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh from October 12 to October 19.

APSRTC Chief Traffic Manager (CTM) KS Brahmananda Reddy said the corporation would operate enough number of  special buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Bangalore-Vijayawada and Vijayawada-Chennai routes.

Information kiosks will be set up in Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Vijayawada, and other major bus stations like Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati and Kurnool to provide information to passengers about special services. During the corresponding period last year, the corporation had earned a revenue of `5.3 crore by operating 1,220 special buses. This year, officials are expecting a revenue of `7 crore as there is an increase in the passenger influx from Hyderabad. Initially, passengers will reach Vijayawada and from there they will head to different destinations. As on date, reservations for several routes on October 12 and 13 are almost filled.

Special focus will be given to operate additional services from PNBS to Hyderabad from October 19 to 22 to avoid inconvenience to passengers as the rush  would be heavy after the vacation. “Advance reservation system is available for special buses and passengers are requested to book tickets at the respective bus stations and from APSRTC’s authorised agents.

Tickets can also be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in. Passengers will be charged 1.5 per cent extra on ticket fare for special services and in scheduled services, the ticket fare will remain same,” Reddy added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APSRTC Dasara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  