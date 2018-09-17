Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fire destroys two cinema theatres in Visakhapatnam

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the Kanya and Sree Kanya theatres located in the same building at Gajuwaka area.

Published: 17th September 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 11:37 AM

Fire destroys two cinema theatres in Visakhapatnam. ( Photo | ANI)

By IANS

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two cinema theatres were gutted in a huge fire here on Monday, police said. There were no casualties.

According to the police, a sweeper noticed smoke coming out of the building and alerted the staff but by the time fire engines rushed to the spot, both the theatres were completely gutted.

Firefighting personnel with eight fire engines battled to douse the blaze. The loss is estimated to be Rs 3 crore.

