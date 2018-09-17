One killed, several injured in fresh tension in Tadipatri Mandal

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: One person was killed, three severely injured and nearly 30 vehicles were either set afire or damaged in renewed violence in Chinnapodamala village in Tadipatri Mandal on Sunday even as a huge posse of police from Anantapur and neighbouring Chittoor district were posted in the village to prevent untoward incidents.

The Ashram inmates attacked the villagers with stones and iron rods and even hurled petrol bombs at the villagers who gathered outside the ashram protesting last night's attack on them. At one point in time, Anantapur MP J C Diwakar Reddy, who tried to enter the ashram, was forced to leave the village as the situation started going out of control. The MP's convoy also came under attack by the Ashram inmates.

Clashes broke between the inmates of Swamy Prabhodananda Ashram and villagers of Chinnapodamala and Peddapodamala on Saturday night during Ganesh idol immersion procession last night leading to large-scale violence and arson.

On Sunday morning, the villagers gathered in huge numbers and tried to force their way inside the ashram even as reinforcements from neighbouring Chittoor district led by SV Rajasekhara Babu were posted at the ashram and in the village. As the villagers reached the ashram entrance, the followers of Swamy Prabhodananda attacked them from inside the ashram. Police caned the protestors and lobbed tear gas to disperse the protesting villagers and the ashram inmates.

The situation turned grim with local MP J C Diwakar Reddy, who was protesting the failure of the police, to reach the ashram. He was initially stopped at the outskirts of Tadipatri but the MP picked up an argument with the police and without heeding to the advice of the police reached the village.

The villagers erected a tent in front of the ashram and staged a protest and allegedly pelted stones into the ashram. The ashram inmates, numbering around 2,000 who gathered for the recently celebrated Janmashtami festival, retaliated with stones, empty soda bottles and even petrol bombs. They emerged out of the ashram and pulled out the tent and allegedly attacked the protesting villagers indiscriminately with sticks and iron rods, reports reaching here said.

The ashram inmates set afire some two-wheelers and also damaged several vehicles and also hurled stones on the convoy of Diwakar Reddy. One vehicle got damaged. Sensing that the situation is turning worse, police forcibly shifted the MP from the village. The MP later staged a protest in front of the III Town police station and later inside the police station as it started to rain.

Speaking to media, Diwakar Reddy held the failure of the police responsible for the violence. ``The police have failed miserably to control the violence. Why are they not daring to enter the ashram and arrest the accused persons?'' he questioned and made scathing remarks against the police force. He left the police station late in the evening.

Tadipatri DSP Vijay Kumar said Fakeerappa (35) of Chinnapodamala village died in the clashes while 12 others suffered severe injuries. The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical. The situation, however, remained tense at the village and police are posted in huge numbers at the ashram to prevent any further attacks and counter-attacks.