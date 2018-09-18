Assembly passes Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:To increase its share in export and import trade by modernising existing minor ports, developing new ones and port-based industries and related infrastructure to obtain a leading position in global maritime trade along the coastal corridor, AP Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the “AP Maritime Board Bill - 2018’’.

Aimed at upgrading the port infrastructure, the Centre unveiled the National Maritime Development Policy proposing to create 520 million tonnes (MT) of additional cargo handling capacity at ports in the near future. It has made it mandatory for all maritime states to form Maritime Boards to get eligibility for financial assistance to build port infrastructure.

Though the Assembly passed the Bill thrice, on all occasions the Centre struck it down raising some queries and rejected the Bill, said Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, who moved the Bill.

Objecting to the minister’s remarks, BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that it is the sate government’s responsibility to verify the errors and avoid minor mistakes before sending the bill for Centre’s approval. There were instances of governors rejecting bills on technical reasons, he said, and wanted the state government to desist from attacking Centre on all issues.