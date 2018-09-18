E-tender: Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation to get 75 more buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by responses for the e-tender procedure opted for hiring of 136 buses, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to replicate the same for addition of 75 more vehicles to its existing fleet, said Executive Director (Operations) G Jaya Rao.

Addressing a press conference at RTC House here on Monday, Rao said the Corporation opted for the e-tender procedure to put an end to the traditional system for purchasing buses and their spare parts. In this regard, the organisation has tied up with the MSTC’s, a state-owned e-commerce company, portal, www.mstcecommerce.com, and hired 136 buses through e-tender process in July, he said. Those interested can file their bids for the second phase of e-tender, which is to commence from September 21 and will be end on September 27, he said.

Rao informed that route allotment orders were already issued to 63 buses of the total vehicles hired. A team will scrutinise details of the applicants between September 28 and 30, and the bidder with lowest quote will be finalised, Rao added.

Disclosing the details of bus routes, the executive director said that nine buses have been allotted to the NEC region, 19 to Visakhapatnam, six to West Godavari, 19 to Vijayawada (19), eight to Guntur, seven to Prakasam district, two to Chittoor and five to Anantapur. For further details regarding e-tendering procedure, applicants can call on 995922466, he added.