I want no sympathy out of non-bailable warrant: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Taking exception to BJP chief Amit Shah’s remarks that he is enacting a drama with regard to the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by court in Maharashtra, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was not out to get sympathy out of it.

The NBWs were issued against Naidu and others in connection with a protest, led by the TDP chief, opposing construction of Babli project.

Making it clear that he never received any notice with regard to the protest organised eight years ago, Naidu, however, alleged that the issuance of NBW against him was a political conspiracy. The saffron party is in power both at the Centre and in Maharashtra, so how can one rule out their hand behind the development, he averred.

The Chief Minister participated in a discussion on “Non-implementation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act by the Centre’’ in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Naidu said, “After learning about the construction of Babli project upstream Sri Rama Sagar Project in 2010, I in the capacity of the Opposition Leader of the erstwhile undivided AP, along with other party leaders, went to the project site to protest against it as the irrigation project would turn North Telangana into a desert. Then the Maharashtra police arrested us within AP border itself. After keeping us in custody for two days, they sent us to Hyderabad by special flight. So far I have not received any notices in connection with the protest.’’

Stating that he will decide on the NBW issue in a day or two, Naidu took a dig at the TRS. Until the TDP was with the BJP-led NDA, Naidu said the TRS supported the Special Category Status (SCS) demand for AP. But once the TDP snapped its ties with the NDA, the TRS changed its stand suddenly. I appealed to the TRS leadership many times emphasising the need for unity between the two States for the benefit of Telugu people, he said.Taking potshots at the Centre and PM Modi, Naidu said “We will continue our fight until achieving SCS, steel plant, railway zone and fulfilment of all other provisions of split Act.”

Modi B’day: Naidu silent, Lokesh does the honour

Though Naidu ignored to convey birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi, his son and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, who is away in China, conveyed his birthday wishes to Modi.