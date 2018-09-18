Nellore Cashier steals Rs 1 crore from HDFC Bank

Home States Andhra Pradesh

According to police, Pawan Kumar of Kavali was working as cashier (deputy manager cadre) in the bank branch.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The cashier of the HDFC Bank branch at Tada allegedly fled with `1 crore on Sunday after entering the bank on the pretext of using the washroom.

According to police, Pawan Kumar of Kavali was working as cashier (deputy manager cadre) in the bank branch. He was staying in a rented room, along with operational manager Vishnu Kumar. The locker can be opened using two sets of keys, which are kept with two of the bank officials. On Sunday when Vishnu Kumar went out on some work, Pawan Kumar stole one set of keys with the operational manager from the room and went to the bank.

At the bank, he told the security guard that he wanted to use the washroom and went inside. After opening the locker with the stolen keys, he took away `1 crore from the bank. The theft came to light on Monday morning. Bank manager Varun Kumar lodged a complaint with Tada police about the theft. Gudur DSP VS Rambabu visited the bank branch.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that CCTV cameras on the bank premises have not been working for the past 15 days.

