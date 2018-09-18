No TDP tie-up in AP: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy ruled out any truck with the TDP in the State. He said that the Congress is on a revival mode and go it alone in the next AP Assembly and general polls without any political alliances.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, he said the Congress was committed to giving special category status to AP.In this regard, the party’s main focus is to have an alliance with the people and strengthen the Congress from the polling booth level.

Chandy said that though it was a challenging task (going it alone), but they will go to the people, conduct door-to-door campaign and bring back the glory of the party in AP.