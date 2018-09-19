Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government gives nod to fill 20,010 vacant teaching posts

In a shot in the arm for unemployed youth in the State,  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved a proposal to fill 20,010 vacancies in various departments. 

VIJAYAWADA:  In a shot in the arm for unemployed youth in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved a proposal to fill 20,010 vacancies in various departments. During a meeting with officials at his chambers in the AP Legislature on Tuesday, he cleared the proposal to fill 20,010 vacancies, including 9,275 teacher posts. 

He directed the officials of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and other recruitment agencies to complete the recruitment process at the earliest. The CM also cleared filling of 21 vacancies in the Information and Public Relations department. Of the total teachers’ posts, 5,000 vacancies will be filled in Zilla Parishad and Mandal Praja Parishad schools, 1,100 each in civic and residential schools, 750 in social welfare residential schools, 500 in scheduled area ashram schools, 350 BC welfare residential schools and 175 teacher posts in AP Residential Educational Institutions Society.

The existing vacancies include 150 Group I posts, 250 Group II, 1670 Group III posts, 1,636 in other departments, 310 polytechnic lecturer posts, 200 junior lecturer posts, five APREI society degree college lecturer posts and 200 lecturer posts in degree colleges. While 3,000 personnel will be recruited through AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB), 1,604 vacancies in health department will be filled.

