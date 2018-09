By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A couple died on the spot due to electrocution while trying to rescue their son who had accidentally touched electrical wires at Adigoppala village of Durgi Mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday.

According to Durgi SI B Subba Naidy, Dullipalla Govardhana Rao (50) pushed his son Ravi Teja with his legs and his wife, Venkatramma (45) tried to rescue him using a broom.

The 14-year-old boy escaped unhurt. He is a class 8 student at the Zilla Parishad High School in Adigoppala village.