Extend CEC operations up to Amaravati: IT minister Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh on Tuesday asked the World Economic Forum (WEF) to extend the Centres of Excellence (CEC) that it had proposed to set up in Mumbai up to Amaravati as well.

He invited the forum to work with the State government in leveraging Drone and Blockchain technology for better governance, to which the forum agreed.

Lokesh, who participated in the forum’s three-day Annual Meeting of New Champions that kicked off on Tuesday in Tianjin, China, interacted with heads of various organisations pitching Andhra Pradesh as a potential investment destination. He explained to the delegation the technological interventions and initiatives taken by the State government and the thrust it gave to promote FinTech, Blockchain and other technologies.

On the occasion, project lead Jayant Narayan expressed the forum’s readiness to work with AP in drones manufacturing, artificial intelligence and other fields. Lokesh also presented the Dashboard concept used by the State government to monitor the development and welfare programmes in the State.