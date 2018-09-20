24X7 water supply to every household soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC is taking steps to ensure that all 1.63 households in Guntur city are equipped with water connection by the end of this year.

According to the information, 88,966 tap connections have been given for domestic usage and 3,200 for commercial. Remaining connections will be provided by December in a phased-manner, the GMC said.

In 2008, a round-the-clock water supply scheme was first mooted at `150 crore to meet the demand of the city till 2038. By 2010, cost of the AP Municipal Development Project scaled up to `410 crore. As part of this project, the GMC had started construction of 18 new reservoirs in addition to the existing 23.

Executive Engineer Ram Naik said works for the new reservoirs has almost completed; officials of the water department have even started providing new connections to households.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said inter-connection works are still pending in some areas. The city draws major amount of water from River Krishna. From Prakasam Barrage, water is drawn to a station in Mangalagiri from where it is pumped to filtration plants in Takkellapadu, Guntur and Sangamjarlamudi. Guntur is presently getting 135 MLD of water daily.