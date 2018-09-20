85-year-old woman found dead

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An 85-year-old woman was found dead at Repalle in Guntur district on Wednesday. The miscreants slit the deceased’s, Kesana Baby Sorojini’s, neck and snatched the gold chain she was wearing, police said. However, they did not take her gold bangles.

The woman, a resident of Isukapalli of Repalle, lived with her son Ramesh, who works at the BSNL office in Nizampatnam. At the time of the incident, she was alone at her house, police said. The incident came to light when Ramesh came home from work in the evening and found his mother lying in a pool of blood.