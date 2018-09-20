Hyderabad High Court: Don’t evict inmates forcibly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Andhra Pradesh police not to evict forcibly the permanent residents of Prabodhananda Swamy ashram in Chinnapolamada village of Tadipatri mandal, Anantapur district, and those possessing Aadhaar cards.

The court also directed the police to provide security to those who are willing to leave the ashram voluntarily.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the order while considering a petition filed by Sri Prabodha Ashram, represented by P Thirumalesha and 30 others from Chinnapolamada village, complaining that the police were using force to evict the residents from the ashram. Petitioners’ counsel Challa Gunaranjan told the court that around 1,600 people (devotees) were residing in the ashram and that around 300 have Aadhaar cards.