Rs 64,000 unaccounted cash unearthed in Kaikaluru

Published: 20th September 2018 05:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks in Sub-Registrar office in Kaikaluru on Wednesday and recovered unaccounted money worth `64,500.

According to Krishna ACB officials, they received a tip-off that government employees at the Sub-Registrar office are indulging in corrupt activities. Vijayawada range ACB sleuths conducted surprise checks at the office and found `64,500 cash with the document writers and private persons roaming in the office premises.

During the raids, ACB officials found that the Sub-Registrar office employees involved in corrupt activities by employing private persons as well as document writers during registrations and collecting money from the public who comes to the office. The anti-graft officials seized the amount.

