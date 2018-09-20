Shilpa’s suicide: Action Taken Reports demanded

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Medical students staged a dharna in front of the Ruia Hospital Circle here on Wednesday morning, demanding that the authorities disclose what action was taken in regard to Dr. Shilpa’s suicide case.

The students alleged that the top official machinery had taken bribes to dilute the case. “The culprits have to be punished openly. Only then, others would not indulge in such crimes,” the students said. They alleged that the Government and the NTRUHS formed separate committees. However, they have not released the Action Taken Reports (ATR) till date.

Due to the failure of officials, several social and Leftist organisations have been staging protests in front of the college and the hospital frequently. “At least now, the officials and the NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor must disclose the action taken,” the medicos demanded. Later, the students staged a protest in the corridor of the principal’s chambers and submitted a memorandum of demands to him.