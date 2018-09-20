Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shilpa’s suicide: Action Taken Reports demanded

The students alleged that the top official machinery had taken bribes to dilute the case.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Medicos stage a dharna in front of SV Medical College in Tirupati on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Medical students staged a dharna in front of the Ruia Hospital Circle here on Wednesday morning, demanding that the authorities disclose what action was taken in regard to Dr. Shilpa’s suicide case.

The students alleged that the top official machinery had taken bribes to dilute the case. “The culprits have to be punished openly. Only then, others would not indulge in such crimes,” the students said. They alleged that the Government and the NTRUHS formed separate committees. However, they have not released the Action Taken Reports (ATR) till date.

Due to the failure of officials, several social and Leftist organisations have been staging  protests in front of the college and the hospital frequently. “At least now, the officials and  the NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor must disclose the action taken,” the medicos demanded. Later, the students staged a protest in the corridor of the principal’s chambers and submitted a memorandum of demands to him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina