Amit Shah’s State visit postponed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The proposed visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to Andhra Pradesh appears to be postponed as the party has now shifted its focus to Telangana, where elections are likely to be held by the end of the year. “The proposed visit of Amit Shah stands postponed at the moment. It will happen only after the conclusion of the Assembly elections in Telangana,” a senior party leader told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to organise various programmes to counter the ‘false propaganda’ of the TDP. The party will organise three protests in Anantapur, Bhimavaram and Vizag in the next two months.