Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to take part in ‘Jalasiri ki Harathi’ 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Kurnool district on September 22 to participate in several developmental programmes at Owk and Kolimigundla mandals as part of Jalasiri Harathi programme. Chandrababu Naidu will come to Ramapuram village in Owk mandal by helicopter at 10.45 a.m on Saturday. He will participate in Jalasiri Harathi at Galerinagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) near Owk Reservoir in the village. Later, he will release water from the GNSS head regulator to Gandikota Reservoir of Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister will also participate in inauguration and dedication of Gorukallu reservoir and Pulikanuma projects in Owk mandal. After inaugurating the water projects, he will inaugurate tourism promotion activities like boating, restaurant and VIP guest house near the Owk reservoir. He will visit photo exhibition stalls and address the public at Zilla Parishad High School ground in Kolimigundla mandal headquarter.

Collector S Satyanarayana and SP Gopinath Jatti have also made several visits to the CM programme venue in both Owk and Kolimigundla mandals. The officials are making all arrangements to make the tour a success. The Police department tightened security for all programmes.