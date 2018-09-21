Hyderabad High Court asks police to file report on Visakhapatnam lock-up death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Andhra Pradesh police to file a detailed counter affidavit on the recent incident of death of Gorle Pydi Raju in Visakhapatnam. After going through the counter affidavit, the court would decide whether the said incident was lock-up death or not, the bench noted.

The bench comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad passed the order in the habeas corpus petition filed by Visakha Civil Liberties Union, represented by its president Nawaz Hussain Akbar.Petitioner’s counsel V Jithender Rao told the court that the police were not disclosing the facts regarding Pydi Raju issue. Besides, there was no information about Pydi Raju’s wife Kumari.

There were contradictory statements regarding the death of the victim, who was taken into the custody by Visakhapatnam police on September 10. There were news reports stating that Pydi Raju had died. In fact, the victim died because of third degree interrogation in police lock-up, involving a retired constable on September 11, he alleged.

On the other hand, the government counsel submitted that Pydi Raju died on September 11 after he was released from the police custody. Taking these submissions into consideration, the bench directed the Visakhapatnam police to file counter affidavit by furnishing details regarding the dates of taking the victim into custody, his release and about the death, and adjourned the case hearing by a week.

HC rider for AU faculty selection

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad High Court has recently directed the Registrar of AU to go ahead with the selection process as per the notifications issued to fill the posts of teaching staff, but not to take up final selection process until further orders of the court. Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this interim order in the petition filed by University assistant professor Dr M Ramesh and others, challenging the notifications issued to fill the posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors of the varsity