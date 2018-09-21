State tops in 12 national schemes: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that State is progressing ahead in development by encashing opportunities, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that better results can be achieved by putting in more efforts.He said AP stood at the 44th place in providing quality of life with happiness, whereas the country was at 133rd position.

Asserting that AP is bagging several prestigious awards at both national and international levels, the CM said World Bank officials also praised the efforts of AP’. “AP stands at number one position in implementation of 12 national programmes, second to fifth position in 28 programmes and six to tenth position in eight programmes,” he asserted. Naidu said that best performing officers will be awarded suitably. He said cash incentives also would be presented for best performing officials.