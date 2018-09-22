Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy invites Kadiri CI Gorantla Madhav for showdown, complains against him in PS

He even threatened to cut the tongues of those who ‘disrespect and disparage’ the police force.

MP JC Diwakar Reddy lodging a complaint against Kadiri CI Gorantla Madhav in Tadipatri police station on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Following a sharp retort from the District Police Officers’ Association on Thursday to his adverse comments against them the other day during violence in Chinnapolamada, Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy once again lashed out at the police.

The MP lodged a complaint against District Police Officers’ Association general secretary and Kadiri CI Gorantla Madhav in Tadipatri police station on Friday night for his adverse comments against him. Diwakar Reddy handed over his complaint to Tadipatri Circle Inspector Surendranath Reddy, in the presence of DSP K Vijaya Kumar.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Anantapur, the MP hit out at Kadiri CI Madhav, who  warned that they would not keep quiet any longer if anyone, be it an MP or an MLA of either ruling party or the opposition, makes adverse comments hurting the morale of the police. He even threatened to cut the tongues of those who ‘disrespect and disparage’ the police force.

“Madhav, I dare you to come without your police uniform, I too will come after removing my Khadi shirt (dress of politicians). Be it your house in Kadiri or at the Clock Tower in Anantapur. Would you come or should I come? I am ready for whatever,” Diwakar Reddy thundered in a manner, which reminded one of a scene and dialogues in a blockbuster Telugu movie.

The MP, who looked emotional throughout the press conference, which lasted for nearly 40 minutes, minced no words in flaying the police officer for his comments against him and other politicians. Stating that he was ready for a showdown with the CI anywhere and at anytime,  the TDP senior leader said he would be in Anantapur till September 25 and asked the police officer to decide the place for the confrontation.  He reiterated that the police personnel had behaved in an irresponsible manner during violence in Chinnapolamada.

“When 100 to 150 people went on a rampage in the village, the police instead of preventing them, had fled the scene. I too fled. What should be such people, who ran away, called if not hijras? As I also ran away, I am also a hijra,” he said and sought to know what was wrong in using the word, which is in vogue all across the State.

The MP said if his word hurt the sentiments of anyone, he was ready to apologise. “My intention in using the word was not to hurt anyone, but only to highlight the cowardice of police personnel, who fled the scene. If anyone proved that I was wrong, I would publicly prostrate before him,” the MP said.
Expressing his ire and dissatisfaction over the recent developments, the MP said he lived like a lion in his 45 years of political life and in another six months he would retire from active politics. “At such a time, I was made to look like a hijra by the police officials,” he said.

Finding fault with the ‘arrogant behaviour’ of CI Madhav, who twirled his moustache like Sai Kumar in Telugu movie ‘Police Story’ during the press conference, Diwakar Reddy reminded him that it was real life and not a movie to spew such dialogues. He claimed that the very CI previously had made rounds of him. “I would complain against him to the higher officials,” he said, and dismissed the Police Officers’ Association as an illegal organisation.

Diwakar Reddy reiterated his demand for removal of Prabodhananda Swamy ashram from the village. “In the past, I too visited the ashram, but was shocked to find Prabodhananda describing himself as demon king Ravana and insulting other religious texts. The recent violence in Chinnapolamada,  had proved his criminal background,” the MP said and likened him to Dera Baba. The police would have to face people’s ire if no action was taken against Prabodhananda ashram, he said.

