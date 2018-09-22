Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s five-day visit to US from tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for US on a five-day visit from September 23 to 27. According to the itinerary, he will deliver a keynote address on ‘Financing Sustainable Agriculture- Global Challenges and Opportunities’ at the head office of United Nations Organisation (UNO) on September 25. Naidu will explain the steps being taken by his government for making Andhra Pradesh numero uno with regard to natural farming.

Apart from attending the UNO session to be organised jointly by World Economic Forum and Bloomberg Business Forum, Naidu will also organise a series of bilateral, group discussions and will also participate in the roundtable meeting with investors.

Naidu along with Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Special Chief Secretary to CM Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary to CM G Sai Prasad, Information and Public Relations Commissioner S Venkateswar and other officials will leave for US from Hyderabad on Saturday night and will return on September 28.