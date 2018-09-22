By Express News Service

RAJAMAHANDRAVARAM: A three-day inter-state football tournament for girl students of CBSE schools (South Zone) has begun at Diwan Cheruvu of Rajamahendravaram rural.

MLA Akula Satyanarayana, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, said, “It is a matter of pride that Rajamahendravaram is hosting such a big tournament.” Ch Vijay Prakash, joint secretary of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan (where the tournament is being organised), said the event has two categories: under-17 and under-19.

round 500 players from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are taking part in the event.