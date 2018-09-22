Jaganmohan Reddy's yatra to cross 3000-km mark on September 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Praja Sankalpa Yatra of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the Leader of Opposition and YSRC party president will cross the 3,000-km mark, when he enters Desapatrunipalem village in Vizianagaram district on September 24. Jagan will conclude his walkathon at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district in the next couple of months.

After commencing his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on November 6 last year, Jagan has covered 115 constituencies in the last 10 months, interacting with people from different sections of the society and addressing public meetings at various places to expose ‘inefficiency’ of the ruling party and promising a better future for the State, once he comes to power with the blessings of the people.

According to party leaders, though the walkathon of the YSRC party president was supposed to conclude in 180 days, Jagan has decided to continue it in view of the overwhelming response. Jagan crossed 1,000-km mark on January 29 in Nellore district and 2,000-km mark when he entered West Godavari district on May 14. In the last 10 months, several leaders from different parties and those, who stayed away from active politics, have joined the YSRC. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kanna Babu Raju, Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, Yalamanchili Ravi, Vasantha Nageswara Rao and Vasanta Krishna Prasad are some of the leaders who joined YSRCP.

Retired IPS officers Iqbal Khan, Sushil Kumar, Prembabu and others also joined the party. Even as Jagan continues his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, his party cadre has launched mass outreach programme - ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’. As part of the programme, they are going doorto- door explaining the Navaratnalu promises made by their party chief during a public meeting in Guntur.

‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’

