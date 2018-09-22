State to submit list of AgriGold assets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the High Court’s directives, the State government will submit a list of district-level committees for auctioning the assets of AgriGold this week, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao said.

He also said that the government will submit to the court a report on the market trends in the areas wherever the firm’s properties were present in order to expedite the auctioning process. “We will submit the necessary information shortly. The district-level committees will proceed with the auctioning in their respective districts, thus simplifying the process.

All this will be done under the supervision of the High Court,” he said, in a press conference on Thursday. “We will also submit a report on the market trends in the areas where the assets are present so that the court can fix the prices of the properties and expedite the process,” he added.