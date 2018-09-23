Digital Door Numbers to locate homes

Home States Andhra Pradesh

When you visit the temple town next time,   just tell the cab or auto driver, the door number of the house you want to go.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: When you visit the temple town next time,   just tell the cab or auto driver, the door number of the house you want to go. The cab or auto driver, through GPS tracking, will take you straight to the house.
Tirupati has become the first municipal corporation in the State to have the Digital Door Number (DDN) system for houses. Like the Taxi Aggregator App, the taxi and auto drivers have been asked to download the Pura Seva App of Tirupati Municipal Corporation to which the DDNs will be uploaded. Once the passenger tells the door number, the driver uses the app and navigates the vehicle to the address with the help of GPS.

Not just the house address, the municipal corporation authorities can track whether the local sanitation worker had collected the garbage from a particular house or not using the advanced  system.

“The garbage collector will be given a hand-held device by which he/she has to scan the QR code after collecting the garbage from the house. Officials can track the garbage collection process, if there was any delay in collecting garbage and the reasons for the same with the help of the Digital Door Number system,’’ Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, while launching it in Tirupati on Saturday.

The same information can also be tracked at the CM Dashboard in Amaravati. “The CMO can directly question the supervisor concerned for any delay in garbage collection with the new system,” the CM elaborated.

